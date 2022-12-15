WWE Hasn’t Closed the Door on Mandy Rose Possibly Returning

Mandy Rose’s time with WWE has come to an end, but the former NXT Women’s Champion may be back with the promotion soon enough.

Rose was released this week due to the NSFW content found on her ‘FanTime’ account, which allows fans to pay for exclusive photos and videos of their favorite celebrities.

The Toxic Attraction member’s release comes 24 hours after her NXT Women’s Championship loss to Roxanne Perez on this week’s WWE NXT, who ended Rose’s reign at 413 days.

The Return

Rose’s release from WWE has come as a shock to fans, many of whom expected her to return to the main roster after losing the NXT Women’s Championship.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez noted that WWE hasn’t exactly closed the door on a possible return.

“I was given the impression that it’s not like she can never come back, and there is a possibility down the road she will come back, but for now she is gone.” Bryan Alvarez.

With her departure, many fans have lashed out at WWE over her release, with the hashtags #JuticeForMandy and #ThankYouMandy both trending on Twitter.

Rose After WWE

Perhaps Mandy Rose could return to WWE one day, but for now, she’s gone from the company.

Given that she was a main-roster performer, Rose is subject to a 90-day non-compete clause, despite having worked in NXT, where talent are subject to a 30-day clause.

On social media, some fans have suggested that Rose sign with All Elite Wrestling when she has the chance.

Rose’s FanTime account remains active at this time.