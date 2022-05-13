Shawn Spears Takes Credit For Wardlow’s Rise in AEW

Shawn Spears believes he made Wardlow.

When MJF, who is currently involved in a program with Wardlow, was feuding with CM Punk and it was Spears who was Wardlow’s accounta-bilibuddy, staying by his side and giving him advice.

While everyone’s attention was on the feud between MJF and Punk, Spears believes he was busy making Wardlow a star during that time.

Speaking to Mark Henry on Busted Open, Spears said that he helped Wardlow because he lacked experience but now the rising star bit the hand that fed him and wants to go his own way (as transcribed by Fightful):

“Here’s my problem. Okay. In the midst of Max feuding with CM Punk, arguably the biggest feud of the year, arguably the biggest feud of the past five years, there was an underbelly story taking place, and that was with Wardlow and myself. That guy went on a tear. That guy started to get very over, the crowd started responding to Wardlow in the most positive way possible,” Spears said.

“Why do you think that is? If you look at the common denominator, I was by his side, every single second that that was taking place,” Spears explained. “I was the guy in his ear giving him the advice. One thing Wardlow lacks is experience. The guy is talented, the guy is big, the guy is strong, the guy checks almost every single box in this industry, except one, and they can help right now it’s not his fault. He doesn’t have the experience that I have.”

Spears went further on and said that when a rookie reaches a certain level of popularity, they start thinking they are too big for the industry and are better than everyone else. Spears thinks Wardlow did the same when he started getting popular with fans.

“Wardlow turned around and he bit the hand that fed him. We made him a star and now, he just ups and wants to go on his own way. You want to do your own thing? Go ahead. Go ahead, go do your own thing and see how that works out for you,” Spears stated.

Spears also added that Wardlow has turned his back on him and it’s going to cost Wardlow. He praised MJF, likening him to Cody Rhodes, who according to Spears, understands the business. Spears also clarified that he isn’t fighting for MJF’s admiration.

Shawn Spears will go against Wardlow with MJF present as the referee. This is part of the conditions that MJF made Wardlow agree to if he wants to face him at Double or Nothing. Wardlow has to get whipped by MJF ten times and then has to defeat Spears in a steel cage match. If he wins, Wardlow will get his match against MJF. But if he loses, he can never sign with AEW.