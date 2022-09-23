Sheamus Calls Clash at the Castle Match the Biggest Moment of his Career

WWE Superstar Sheamus has said that becoming World Champion or winning the Royal Rumble can’t compare to his match with Gunther at Clash at the Castle.

At the event earlier this month in Cardiff, Wales, Sheamus challenged the Austrian for the Intercontinental Championship in a losing effort.

The match has been praised by fans and those in the industry alike, earning five stars by Dave Meltzer.

The Biggest Moment

Sheamus’ match in Cardiff came during something of a career renaissance for the Irish Superstar.

Speaking on the latest After the Bell, Sheamus explained the importance of the match, after a 13-year career on the main roster.

“Going into that match, I knew there was a lot of hype about it. I knew that people really wanted to see it… First of all, the reception when I went out. I didn’t know what way it was going to go. Gunther obviously has a cult following from being NXT UK Champion for so many years. I didn’t really know what to expect. It’s a moment I’ll never forget. It’s probably the biggest moment I’ve had up until this point in WWE.”

Speaking about Gunther who retained against Sheamus, the Celtic Warrior had nothing but praise.

Gunther. Great wrestler. Very aggressive. Knows his role. A great heel and a great opponent Sheamus’ praise for the reigning Intercontinental Champion.

Outshining Drew

While Gunther and Sheamus had the arguable match of the night, the show’s main event saw Drew McIntyre face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Speaking about McIntyre, his real-life best friend, Sheamus said how he had no problem outshining the Scottish Warrior.

“That’s the goal for everybody. If that’s not your goal in this business then what the hell are you doing here? Listen, me and Drew are best mates but I was going out there to bleeding steal the show no matter what. That was the goal from day one. Once I knew that this match was going to happen, I’m like ‘I’m stealing the show here.’ There’s no doubt about it.

“Give me 15-20 minutes in that ring against a formidable opponent and I will give you a match of the night every single time.”

Sheamus made it clear he still plans on becoming Intercontinental Champion, the only men’s main-roster title he’s yet to capture.

