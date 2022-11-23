Sheamus Reveals Why He Treats Every Match Like it is WrestleMania

Sheamus is set to battle in a WarGames match this Saturday at WWE Survivor Series.

The Celtic Warrior will team up with Budge, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens to battle The Bloodline in the men’s WarGames match this Saturday at the TD Garden in Boston, MA.

The Bloodline brutally attacked Sheamus on a recent edition of SmackDown and sent him to a local medical facility. Sheamus returned with revenge on his mind heading into the WarGames match at the premium live event. Sami Zayn has also already guaranteed a victory for The Bloodline.

Sheamus on Treating Every Match Like it is WrestleMania

Sheamus has had an amazing year in WWE so far. He came up short in his battle against Gunther at Clash at the Castle, but received a standing ovation from the fans in Cardiff.

Speaking with Shak Wrestling, the 44-year-old noted that he thought his career was over recently, so he doesn’t take any opportunity to get inside the ring for granted.

I knew I had more to prove, and I came back and [thought] what have I got to lose? I thought my career was gonna be over and I got a second chance.



Every time I get in that ring, it’s a blessing. It’s an opportunity to show everybody what I can do because that literally could be my last time in the ring.



I don’t wanna go out that way, I don’t wanna go out in a way where it’s something lackluster. So my mentality is to treat every match as possible, given the time and given the segment and given where it is, but try and make every match you do like a WrestleMania moment or a WrestleMania match.



I can’t go out there and half-ass anything. It’s just not in my DNA. I wanna go out there and put on banger after banger after banger. I wanna raise everybody.

