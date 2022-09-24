Sheamus Reveals Why He Wants The Intercontinental Championship “More Than Anything”

Sheamus battled Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle in a match that received rave reviews from critics and fans. The Celtic Warrior came up short but still got a standing ovation from the crowd in Cardiff.

On this week’s edition of SmackDown, The Brawling Brutes competed in the main event against The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. Sheamus, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa were ringside for the match. It appeared that Ridge Holland and Butch were about to win the match but Imperium interfered.

Intercontinental Champion Gunther attacked Sheamus outside the ring and beat him down. The Usos capitalized on Imperium’s interference and hit the 1D for the pinfall victory to retain the titles. It was announced that Sheamus will battle Gunther once again for the Intercontinental Championship in two weeks on WWE SmackDown.

Sheamus Reveals Why He Wants The Intercontinental Championship

He joined WWE announcer Corey Graves on his After the Bell podcast and discussed why he wants to become Intercontinental Champion. The 44-year-old has never held the IC Title in his incredible career.

“My mentality is if you go in there and you’ve achieved X amount of stuff, there’s no doubt that your passion and drive is going to drop. And the idea is to zone that out and go in there like I’ve won nothing and today is the first day, and I want to achieve this, this, and this. That is why I’ve been so adamant and so vocal about the Intercontinental Championship because it is the one title that is not sitting on this shelf right here. It is the one I want more than anything and that is what has been driving me. You have to have goals. You have to have targets and you have to know what is next.”

