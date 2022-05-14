Shelton Benjamin Reveals He’s Out Of Action With Injury

Shelton Benjamin is out of action after sustaining an injury.

“The Gold Standard” said that this is only the second time in his 22-year career that he has to be on the shelf because of an injury.

Benjamin assured his fans that he will be back soon and put in the work to recover and be better than he was before.

“For only the second time In my career An injury has put me on the shelf. I’ll be back soon. In the meantime I will be putting in the work to come back better than I was before my little setback. See you guys soon!” he wrote on Twitter.

Benjamin did not say how he sustained the injury or what it even is.

Shelton Benjamin’s last match was a tag team match at WWE Main Event, where he faced The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) with his The Hurt Business partner Cedric Alexander in a losing effort on the April 25 episode of the show.

As for the main shows, he participated in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the April 1 episode of SmackDown. The Hurt Business suffered a loss at the hands of The Mysterios (Dominik Mysterio & Rey Mysterio) on the March 14 episode of Raw.

We wish Shelton Benjamin a speedy recovery from his injury.

