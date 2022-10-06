“She’s Still Low-Key Honorable” – WWE SmackDown Star Praises Bayley For Being A Locker Room Leader

Bayley returned to WWE at SummerSlam after spending a year away with a torn ACL. She arrived with IYO SKY & Dakota Kai in a group now known as Damage CTRL.

The Role Model confronted Bianca Belair but Becky Lynch surprisingly stood by The EST’s side after losing her RAW Women’s Championship match against her. Damage CTRL retreated but has since gotten the better of Bianca on numerous occasions. Bayley pinned Bianca in a 6-woman tag team match at Clash at the Castle to pick up the win for Damage CTRL at the PLE earlier this month.

On this past Monday’s edition of RAW, Damage CTRL beat Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka down to close the show. Bianca Belair will defend the RAW Women’s Championship against Bayley in a Ladder Match this Saturday night at WWE Extreme Rules.

Liv Morgan On What She Admires About Bayley

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan recently was a guest on Cageside Seats’ Bleav in Pro Wrestling show. The 28-year-old was asked if there was somebody that she watched while they were on top that had an influence on her and the champion answered Bayley.

Before her turn (heel), I think Bayley. She is someone that I’ve had my entire WWE journey with. She was the locker room leader when I started in NXT. She always wants what is best for like, the betterment of the Women’s Division and women’s wrestling in general. It’s not just about her, or her being on top, or her looking fantastic. It’s about who you are in there with and everyone else.

Host Rick Ucchino noted that Bayley is now associated with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in Damage CTRL and The Role Model has helped elevate them in the group. IYO and Dakota recently captured the Women’s Tag Team Championships. Liv noted that Bayley wants her partners to shine just as much as she does, even when she’s portraying a heel.

She wants her partners to shine. She wants to establish her partners, even when she’s being a bad guy. She’s still low-key honorable.

