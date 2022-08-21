WWE Star Deactivates Twitter (Again) After Heated Exchange

Social media can be a toxic place. This rings especially true for female celebrities, who are often the subject of targeted harassment.

This weekend, WWE Superstar Shotzi deactivated her Twitter account (again) to get away from online negativity.

The controversy began when Shotzi had a tense exchange with on-screen rival, SmackDown Women’s champion Liv Morgan. Morgan referenced Shotzi deactivating her Twitter account earlier this year, which led to the green-haired grappler firing back with an allegation that caused a lot of commotion on Wrestling Twitter.

Shotzi Claims Liv Morgan Got Ruby Soho Fired

Shotzi claims that Morgan is responsible for getting Ruby Soho released by WWE in June 2011.She told Morgan that she won’t be the next “green haired tattooed girl” to get run over. In fact, she’s the one that typically does the running over.

Shotzi Deactivates Twitter Again

Shotzi was attempting to stand up for her friend, but was inundated with messages calling her a bully towards Morgan.

Things spiraled out of control when some fans sent death threats. Shotzi saw this as the right time to unplug.

She said “Bye!” to her followers and sarcastically wrote that she’ll be back when she’s in the mood to “bully another one of her coworkers” again.

As noted, this is the second time this year that Shotzi decided Twitter wasn’t for her. Just last month, she took a break from social media after fans mocked her for botching spots during the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

After this latest exchange, it will be interesting to watch how Liv Morgan and Shotzi interact on WWE television. The two wrestled just days ago, on Friday’s episode of SmackDown. You can see footage from that match below.

Morgan defends the SmackDown Women’s Championship against #1 contender Shayna Baszler at the upcoming Clash at the Castle premium live event on September 3.