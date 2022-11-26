Watch: Shotzi Gets Emotional Ahead of Title Match Tonight at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Ronda Rousey will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Shotzi tonight at WWE Survivor Series.
Shotzi earned the title match by winning a Six-Pack Challenge on a recent edition of SmackDown. Ronda Rousey has aligned with Shayna Baszler on the blue brand and the Queen of Spades brutally attacked Raquel Rodriguez last night on WWE SmackDown.
Raquel still showed up to be Shotzi’s partner in their tag team match against Ronda and Shayna, but wound up tapping out to an Armbar from the champion.
Ahead of her match against Ronda Rousey tonight at Survivor Series, Shotzi appeared on WWE’s The Bump and said she was dedicating the match tonight to her fathers.
WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Coverage
WWE Survivor Series airs live tonight from the TD Garden in Boston, MA. The card features a men’s and women’s WarGames match, two title matches, and a grudge match.
Here is the card for tonight’s show:
- Men’s WarGames Match: Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline’s Roman Reigns, Jimmy and Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn
- Women’s WarGames Match: Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Mia Yim vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO Sky, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley
- United States Championship Triple Threat match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory
- SmackDown Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Shotzi
- Finn Balor vs. AJ Styles
Our live coverage will begin alongside WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 in the link below.