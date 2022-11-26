Watch: Shotzi Gets Emotional Ahead of Title Match Tonight at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Ronda Rousey will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Shotzi tonight at WWE Survivor Series.

Shotzi earned the title match by winning a Six-Pack Challenge on a recent edition of SmackDown. Ronda Rousey has aligned with Shayna Baszler on the blue brand and the Queen of Spades brutally attacked Raquel Rodriguez last night on WWE SmackDown.

Raquel still showed up to be Shotzi’s partner in their tag team match against Ronda and Shayna, but wound up tapping out to an Armbar from the champion.

Ahead of her match against Ronda Rousey tonight at Survivor Series, Shotzi appeared on WWE’s The Bump and said she was dedicating the match tonight to her fathers.

It has been a really tough year and I’m finally feeling like I am finding myself again. And being in this position really proves that.



So I just have both my dads in mind this whole match. This is dedicated to them and this is everything that they have ever dreamed of.

Shotzi! Shotzi! Shotzi! ???@ShotziWWE gets emotional as she announces that her #SmackDown Women's Title Match TONIGHT at #SurvivorSeries is dedicated to her late father. #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/AIokZGbYR9 — WWE (@WWE) November 26, 2022

WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Coverage

WWE Survivor Series airs live tonight from the TD Garden in Boston, MA. The card features a men’s and women’s WarGames match, two title matches, and a grudge match.

Here is the card for tonight’s show:

Men’s WarGames Match: Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline’s Roman Reigns, Jimmy and Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn

Women’s WarGames Match: Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Mia Yim vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO Sky, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley

United States Championship Triple Threat match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Shotzi

Finn Balor vs. AJ Styles

Our live coverage will begin alongside WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 in the link below.