WWE Star Fires Back At Critics Over Money In The Bank Botch

Shotzi Blackhart has fired back at the critics for calling her out for her performance at the Money In The Bank PPV this past Saturday.

The female star competed in the women’s Money In The Bank ladder match alongside people such as Becky Lynch and Asuka during the PPV event. As is the case with such matches, there were some spots that didn’t go as planned.

One such spot saw Shotzi picking up Alexa Bliss while she was trying to climb the ladder. She was supposed to deliver a slam to Bliss but the WWE star lost her balance.

This led to her accidentally slamming Alexa into a falling ladder in a scary-looking bump. Fans did not react to this kindly. Many called the SmackDown star out on Twitter.

shotzi nearly murked alexa bliss with this but somehow it's the iwc's fault according to them ? pic.twitter.com/ly4h2ceL5P — Dotty ? (@CertifiedCocoa_) July 4, 2022

Shotzi Fires Back

Shotzi has since fired back at her critics. She posted a lengthy statement on Twitter noting that she cried over the reactions after the match:

“Comments like “you should be fired” and other terrible things admittedly hit hard. I had to have a few friends wipe the tears off my face and slap some sense into me and remind me WHO THE F I AM! That being said, all my haters can SUCK MY BIG GIANT HAIR MANGOS!”

