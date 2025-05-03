HomeNews
Shotzi Confirms She’s Leaving WWE

by Michael Reichlin

Shotzi’s Superstar profile has officially been moved to the Alumni section of WWE’s website as of May 3, 2025, typically signaling a departure from the company. She wrote on social media:

After suffering a torn ACL in February 2024, Shotzi spent several months sidelined. She made her in-ring return on NXTin December 2024, with her last televised match airing on February 19, 2025.

More recently, Shotzi shared a self-produced promo via social media, expressing her enthusiasm for what’s next in her career.

