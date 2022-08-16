Shun Skywalker of DRAGONGATE Announced for MLW Super Series

Major League Wrestling has announced another international promotion will be participating in the upcoming MLW Super Series event.

Super Series ’22 takes place Sunday, September 18th at the Space Event Center in Norcross, Georgia. This is MLW‘s debut event in the greater Atlanta area.

The card will feature talent from multiple companies from around the world.

On Tuesday, MLW announced DRAGONGATE will also be represented on the card.

MLW x AAA x DRAGONGATE

The first competitor from the DRAGONGATE envoy competing at MLW Super Series will be none other than Shun Skywalker. Skywalker is a former Open The Dream Gate Champio and is regarded as one of the best wrestlers in Japan.

MLW CEO Court Bauer had this to say about Skywalker’s involvement:

“Skywalker has been the most requested wrestler MLW fans have hoped to see in an MLW ring since we began a strategic alliance with DRAGONGATE,” said Bauer. “Now the day has arrived when Skywalker will walk down that aisle and fight in Major League Wrestling. I want to thank the entire DRAGONGATE organization, as well as Mr. Kido being a part of this historic card in Atlanta.”

For more information on this show, including the current card and talent signed to appear, visit: MLW Super Series ’22.