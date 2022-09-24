6 Takeaways From WWE SmackDown (9/23): Roman Reigns Returns, Title Match, Sami Zayn, White Rabbit

WWE SmackDown aired live this week from the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Usos defended the Undisputed Tag Team Championships against The Brawling Brutes in the main event.

WWE SmackDown Results

Liv Morgan def. Lacey Evans

New Day def. Maximum Male Models

Braun Strowman def. Otis

Raquel Rodriguez def. Dakota Kai

The Usos def. The Brawling Brutes to retain the Undisputed Tag Team Championships

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Sami Zayn Was Embraced By The Bloodline (Besides Jey Uso), Tag Match Set For Next Week

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos, The Honorary Uce Sami Zayn, and Paul Heyman made their way to the ring to kick off the show.

Reigns asked the crowd to acknowledge him before handing the microphone to Paul Heyman. Paul said that Solo was sent to The Bloodline by the elders of the Samoan dynasty because somebody had to put a stop to the conspiracies against The Tribal Chief. Heyman referred to Sikoa as the enforcer that will stop everyone from trying to take Roman’s throne.

Solo grabbed the microphone and acknowledged Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief. Roman shared a hug with his cousin and everyone was about to leave. Sami cut the music off and apologized to The Bloodline. He wanted to extend his gratitude to The Bloodline for welcoming him into the family.

Roman Reigns got annoyed and wondered why Sami is saying anything right now. Hedemanded that Sami Zayn take The Bloodline shirt off. Jey Uso shouted at him as well but Sami tried to offer an explanation. Sami wondered if this was about him disrespecting The Wiseman Paul Heyman during the Crown Jewel press conference with Logan Paul.

Reigns instructed Jey to rip off the shirt and he obliged. The Tribal Chief told Sami that he will never wear a Bloodline shirt ever again. Roman presented Sami with a new Honorary Uce shirt and Sami danced around as Jey Uso was pissed off. Sami said, “I acknowledge you Tribal Chief” and shared a hug with the champion to end the segment.

Madcap Moss and Ricochet confronted Sami Zayn backstage and said he’s not actually a member of The Bloodline. Solo Sikoa arrived and beat the hell out Moss and Ricochet. Sami and Solo versus Ricochet & Madcap Moss was then announced for next week’s show.

Liv Morgan def. Lacey Evans & Sent A Message To Ronda Rousey

SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan battled Lacey Evans tonight on SmackDown. Lacey dominated the action early as SmackDown went to a break.

When SmackDown returned, Lacey hit a big boot and went for the cover but the champion kicked out at two. Evans applied a submission hold in the middle of the ring and did pushups while doing so. Morgan battled back and connected with Oblivion for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Liv attacked Lacey Evans with a kendo stick and slammed her against the barricade. The champion set up a table outside the ring as the crowd cheered. Liv hit a Senton off the top rope and through the table below. Liv Morgan will defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match at the Premium Live Event on October 8th.

New QR Code, Max Dupri Flips Out

New Day battled Maximum Male Models tonight in a tag team match. Max and Maxiine Dupri were ringside for the match. Maxxiine Dupri wanted to take photos of Maximum Male Models instead and Kofi rolled Mansoor up for the pinfall victory. After hte match, Max Dupri ripped off his jacket in frustration and walked away.

Has @MaxDupri reached his boiling point with Maximum Male Models?!



Yeah or no?#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/1eFVfGBjsd — WWE (@WWE) September 24, 2022

Another QR code appeared that dropped more hints for WWE’s White Rabbit. It was a game that listed off the coordinates for next week’s RAW as well as the word “patricide”, which means the killing of one’s father.

This What happends when you finish the white rabbit game… pic.twitter.com/Xfpa2Cx3YR — THE LEGEND ????????? (@MISTERZSY) September 24, 2022

Braun Strowman Dominated

Braun Strowman battled Alpha Academy’s Otis tonight on SmackDown. Otis showed off his power early and got in some offense. However, The Monster of all Monsters battled back and connected with a Powerbomb for the pinfall victory.

Karrion Kross Choked Out Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre cut a promo about Karrion Kross on tonight’s SmackDown. He said that he wanted to battle Karrion Kross in a Strap Match at Extreme Rules on October 8th.

Kross’ theme hit and Scarlett appeared on the entrance ramp. Karrion attacked Drew from behind but McIntyre battled back. Drew whipped Karrion with the strap several times but got distracted by Scarlett. She apparently shot a fireball at him ala The Wizard Chris Jericho. Karrion capitalized and applied the Kross Jacket to choke McIntyre out.

Raquel Rodriguez Picked Up A Win

Raquel Rodriguez faced Dakota Kai tonight on SmackDown. Bayley interfered and hit Raquel with the one of the Women’s Tat Titles. Shotzi rushed down the entrance ramp and attacked Bayley. Raquel capitalized on the distraction and rolled up Dakota for the pinfall victory. Shotzi and Raquel stood tall as Damage CTRL retreated after the match.

Gunther will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus in two weeks in a rematch from Clash at the Castle. Bayley will battle Shotzi next week and Hit Row will square off against Los Lotharios.

The Usos Retained After Imperium Interfered

The Usos defended the Undisputed Tag Team Championships against The Brawling Brutes (Butch, Ridge Holland) in tonight’s main event. Sheamus was ringside for the match for The Brawling Brutes. Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn of The Bloodline accompanied The Usos to the ring. The Usos controlled the action early and took the Brawling Brutes out of the ring.

Jey started getting annoyed with Sami Zayn as he mocked Butch and Ridge ringside. Back in the ring, The Usos slammed Butch down to the mat for a two count as SmackDown went to the final commercial break of the night.

When SmackDown returned, referee Charles Robinson caught Sami ringside approaching Butch. Jey jumped out of the ring and started shouting at Sami again. The two continued to argue and Sami implored Jey to focus on the match. Butch capitalized on the distraction and caught Jey with an Enziguri.

Ridge Holland tagged in and sent Jey to the outside. Holland planted Jimmy Uso with a Powerslam and went for the cover but Jimmy kicked out at two. Jimmy connected with a Samoan Drop but Butch broke up the cover and then tagged into the match.

Butch climbed to the top rope and went for a Moonsault but The Usos countered with two Superkicks to his face. Jimmy went for the cover but somehow Butch kicked out at two and the match continued.

Jey Uso tagged back in and The Usos went for the 1D. Butch countered into a DDT that sent Jimmy out of the ring. Butch started bending back Jey’s fingers and tagged in Holland. Ridge went for an Alabama Slam but Jimmy tagged himself in. The Usos went for another double Superkick but Ridge countered into a double Back Body Drop.

Butch tagged back into the match and went for the cover but Jey broke it up at the last moment. Sami Zayn grabbed a steel chair but Sheamus ripped it away. Imperium rushed down the entrance ramp and attacked Sheamus. Intercontinental Champion Gunther beat Sheamus down. The Usos hit Butch with a Superkick and then the 1D for the pinfall victory. The Usos are still the Undisputed Tag Team Champions.