Saturday, September 3, 2022
HomeNewsWWE News

Solo Sikoa Helps Roman Reigns Retain Undisputed WWE Universal Title at Clash at the Castle

By Andrew Ravens
Latest Wrestling News

The highly anticipated match between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre headlined the Clash at the Castle event in Cardiff, Wales. 

A video for McIntyre played at the start of his entrance to his old “Broken Dreams” music, and then he came to the ring with his current theme. 

The Main Event

The match started off slow and intensified as it went on. Reigns got the microphone and when Reigns turned around, McIntyre caught him with the claymore kick. Reigns hit a rock bottom. McIntyre attempted the claymore, but Reigns hit him with a superman punch. There was a referee bump.

Austin Theory ran out and was going to try to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase, but Tyson Fury knocked him out. McIntyre with the claymore kick for the near fall as Solo Sikoa pulled out the referee, and Reigns hit the spear for the win.

Post-match, Fury shook hands with Reigns and then cut a promo about how McIntyre shouldn’t stay down. Fury started singing American Pie.

McIntyre said he should’ve known better, and the fans showed the world what they’re made of. McIntyre said that he will keep fighting and he won’t stop until he gets the titles. 

On the July 29th edition of SmackDown, McIntyre became the #1 contender for the title when he defeated Sheamus in a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match. 

Follow SEScoops
63,739FansLike
1,229FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow
14,659FollowersFollow
4,450SubscribersSubscribe
Related Articles

SEScoops is leading source for Wrestling & WWE News since 2004.

Quick Links: WWE Roster / AEW Roster / Injury Tracker / Wrestling Free Agents / Upcoming Events