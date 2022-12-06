Solo Sikoa Pays Tribute to Umaga on WWE Raw

The Usos put their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions on the line tonight on WWE RAW.

It was the first match of the night but it didn’t go off as planned. The Bloodline arrived to the arena but was immediately interrupted by Matt Riddle on his scooter. Elias showed up and The Bloodline beat him down.

Matt Riddle had to find another tag team partner in quick fashion but luckily there was someone backstage that hates The Bloodline. Kevin Owens joined Riddle in the tag title match but it was not meant to be. The Usos isolated Riddle and caught him with the 1D for the pinfall victory and retained the titles.

Jimmy and Jey are scheduled to defend the tag titles once again this Friday night at WWE SmackDown once again. The match was announced as the winner of the tag title match on RAW will defend against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre on SmackDown.

Drew announced on social media today that he has been “medically disqualified” and cannot compete in the title match this Friday.

Unfortunately I am medically disqualified to compete this Friday on #Smackdown I don’t like to miss any shows as everybody knows but I promise I’ll be back soon

The Usos took to Twitter and claimed that McIntyre wasn’t really medically disqualified and is just scared to face them.

After the tag title match tonight on WWE Raw, Solo Sikoa brutally beat down Matt Riddle to the point where he needed to be stretchered out. Sikoa paid homage to Umaga and hit Riddle with the Samoan Spike and the Samoan Bulldozer during the attack.

Umaga was the brother of Rikishi, and uncle to The Usos and Solo Sikoa. He passed away at just 36 years old in 2009.

Solo Sikoa paying tribute to Umaga by using the Samoan Spike ruled.

Here for Solo Sikoa going full Samoan Bulldozer on Riddle.

RIP UMAGA



RIP UMAGA



?#WWERawpic.twitter.com/mTxrOaHMkJ — Will Mahoney (@HeelWillMahoney) December 6, 2022