“He’s Like My Uncle” – The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa on His Relationship With Paul Heyman

The Enforcer of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa, recently revealed his backstage relationship with The Wiseman Paul Heyman.

Sikoa made his impact felt this past Monday on WWE RAW. The Usos retained the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens. Jimmy and Jey were originally supposed to defend against Riddle and Elias on Monday but The Bloodline attacked Elias in the parking lot at the beginning of the show.

Owens was announced as Elias’ replacement but The Usos still retained. They defeated Sheamus and Butch of The Brawling Brutes this past Friday on SmackDown in a tag title match as well. Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman were not at the show or ringside for the match. The Tribal Chief and The Wiseman will be returning next Friday on SmackDonw.

Speaking on the Superstar Crossover show, Sikoa discussed his relationship with Paul Heyman and disclosed that he viewed him “like an uncle”.

He’s like my uncle, man. First of all, he’s been around my family for over 50 years. He’s been around Roman’s dad, he was around my dad. I don’t know if a lot of people know this, but my dad was one of the first Paul Heyman guys when they started in WCW because he was their manager.



Now he’s with Roman and my brothers, and now with me. There’s a lot of things that he’s taught and is still teaching me. There’s just so many things that I can’t even… he does tell me, ‘This is the place where you go be a big superstar, make some money, and take care of your family.’ That’s one of the things that he does tell me.

Solo added that he feels very blessed to be working alongside Heyman and has learned a lot from him in the past couple of months.

He’s real, man. That’s what I love about Paul. They don’t call him the ‘Wise Guy’ for nothing. He knows the game, he knows the one, he knows the outs.



He’s been around the family. He knows our family. He knows how we move, he knows how we work. So I’m very blessed, especially coming up and only being here for two months, I’m very, very happy to be around him and to learn from Paul Heyman.

H/T:Fightful