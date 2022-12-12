“He’s Like My Uncle” – The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa on His Relationship With Paul Heyman

The Enforcer of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa, recently revealed his backstage relationship with The Wiseman Paul Heyman.
Sikoa made his impact felt this past Monday on WWE RAW. The Usos retained the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens. Jimmy and Jey were originally supposed to defend against Riddle and Elias on Monday but The Bloodline attacked Elias in the parking lot at the beginning of the show.
Owens was announced as Elias’ replacement but The Usos still retained. They defeated Sheamus and Butch of The Brawling Brutes this past Friday on SmackDown in a tag title match as well. Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman were not at the show or ringside for the match. The Tribal Chief and The Wiseman will be returning next Friday on SmackDonw.
Speaking on the Superstar Crossover show, Sikoa discussed his relationship with Paul Heyman and disclosed that he viewed him “like an uncle”.
Solo added that he feels very blessed to be working alongside Heyman and has learned a lot from him in the past couple of months.
