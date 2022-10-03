Solo Sikoa Sends “Happy Birthday Legend” To WWE Hall of Famer

The Bloodline‘s Solo Sikoa took to Twitter to wish WWE Hall of Famer a happy birthday Yokozuna today.

Yokozuna captured the WWF Championship twice in his career. He also won the WWF Tag Team Championships two times with Owen Hart. He passed away at just 34 years old on October 23, 2000.

Rikishi and Undisputed WWE Tag Team ChampionsThe Usos inducted Yokozuna into the Hall of Fame in 2012. Solo Sikoa posted “Happy Birthday Legend” on Twitter with a couple of pictures of of the legend and Owen Hart from back in the day.

Velvet Sky, Iron Shiek, and many wrestling fans have reacted to the message and wished Yokozuna a happy birthday.

WWE’s official Twitter account sent out a tweet remembering Yokozuna earlier today.

Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn Form A Bond In The Bloodline

During the main event, Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut at WWE Clash at the Castle. Roman Reigns put the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre at Premium Live Event in Cardiff, Wales.

It appeared that McIntyre was on the verge of winning the title but Solo Sikoa hopped over the barricade. The distraction allowed Roman to connect with his third Spear of the match for the pinfall victory.

Sikoa recently captured the NXT North American Championship from Carmelo Hayes, only to have it stripped away a couple of weeks later. On a recent edition of WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns informed Solo that he answers to him now and Sikoa acknowledged The Tribal Chief.

After Roman presented Sami with his official Honorary Uce shirt, Solo has been protecting him. Madcap Moss and Ricochet tried to convince Sami that he wasn’t actually a part of The Bloodline and Solo attacked them.

Sami and Solo defeated Moss and Ricochet on this past Friday’s episode of the blue brand. After the match, Sikoa kept beating them down to prove that he is the enforcer of The Bloodline.