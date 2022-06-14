The recent spree of AEW signings has made it hard for the promotion to feature all stars in the limited TV time they have. This has left names such as Sonny Kiss desiring more from the promotion.

While she has been competing on Dark every now and then, the AEW original has not wrestled a televised match since October 2020.

Kiss opened up about this during a recent interview on FaceTurn. She mentioned how there’s been a petition going on to give her more opportunities. Sonny said that she would love to be used more in general:

“I think there was honestly like, essentially like a petition kind of going on, I would love to be used more in general. I feel like eventually, it’ll happen. I have been trying my best to be patient, wait my turn.”

Despite her lack of TV time, Sonny Kiss continues to inspire people as one of the most prominent LGBTQ+ names in the wrestling world. She discussed how people look up to her and how thankful she is for it:

“People come up to me and they cry and they tell you like, how much you mean to them, I will never get used to that, I can’t express in words how thankful I am to have the position I have despite the lack of representation.”

Sonny Kiss signed with AEW in February 2019. She made her debut for the promotion during their inaugural Double or Nothing PPV in May 2019. She has wrestled on Dynamite a number of times but never picked up a pinfall victory.

