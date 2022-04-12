Sonya Deville Emerges As Bianca Belair’s Next Challenger

Sonya Deville has stepped up as the first challenger to new Raw Women’s Champion, Bianca Belair.

The EST of WWE regained the title from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania. At Monday’s Raw, she made short work of Zelina Vega. After the match, Deville came out to present Belair with a contract for her next title defense.

Deville hyped up the mystery opponent and called for a drum roll and as part of the elaborate introduction. She proceeded she proceeded to attack Belair from behind, revealing herself to be the #1 contender for the Raw women’s title.

Later in the show, Deville’s colleague Adam Pearce approached her backstage and accused her of abusing her power as an authority figure. Deville brushed off the comment and promised to shock the world by winning the championship.

WWE has yet to confirm when the match will take place, but Sonya Deville vs. Bianca Belair looks to be one of the top matches for WrestleMania Backlash 2022.

Sonya Deville’s most recent singles match took place against Ronda Rousey on the March 4th edition of SmackDown.

Bianca Belair Ready for Sonya Deville

Backstage correspondent Sarah Schreiber caught up with Bianca Belair after Sonya Deville’s attack at Raw.

Belair said she “stays ready” for challenges like this.

“I stay ready, so I don’t have to get ready, and while Sonya Deville has been wearing suits and making matches for a year, I’ve been wearing titles and making history. So, let’s do it,” Belair said.