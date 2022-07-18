Possible Major Spoiler On ROH Death Before Dishonor Main Event

Claudio Castagnoli is set to challenge the current ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham at the upcoming Death Before Dishonor PPV.

Gresham took part in the latest AEW Dark Tapings prior to his title defence. However, his appearance may have spoiled the result of his upcoming match.

The ROH Champion competed in a match against Jordan Oasis at the tapings. What’s noteworthy is that he appeared without the title belt around his waist.

The Dark episode is scheduled to air after Saturday’s Death Before Dishonor show. Many believe that it’s a confirmation that Gresham will be dropping the title to Castagnoli on the upcoming PPV.

Tony Khan originally planned for Claudio Castagnoli to debut at the ROH event itself. This indicates that he planned on making Castagnoli the new face of the brand.

The plans had to be altered due to Bryan Danielson‘s injury. The former WWE star ended up making his debut at the Forbidden Door PPV instead.

Though keeping the original plans in mind, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Castagnoli picks up the victory as predicted and becomes the new ROH world champion.

Apart from this title match, the show will feature bouts such as a rematch between FTR and The Briscoes, Samoa Joe vs. Jay Lethal and more.