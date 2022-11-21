Spoiler on Plans for Becky Lynch’s WWE Return

Becky Lynch hasn’t been seen on WWE television in months, but that looks to be changing in just days.

According to a report by Fightful Select, Lynch is slated to make her WWE return soon as she was discussed and planned as the fifth partner in the Women’s WarGames match.

Lynch will team with Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Mia Yim against Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley in the Women’s WarGames match this Saturday night in Boston.

The Man Comes Around

The former WWE Women’s Champion has been on the sidelines since suffering a separated shoulder at Summerslam in July in a match with Bianca Belair. She was turned into a babyface the night after on Raw before being attacked by SKY, Bayley, and Kai to write her off television while she healed up.

The report noted that WWE was happy that Lynch didn’t have to undergo surgery due to the injury and could heal independently. She couldn’t resume any training in the ring until October at the least.

Per the report, several members of the new WWE regime are excited to work with Lynch without Vince McMahon being in charge of creative.