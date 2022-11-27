Spoiler on WWE Plans for Roman Reigns’ Royal Rumble Opponent

WWE held its final main roster premium live event of 2022 on Saturday night with WarGames, which was headlined by the Men’s WarGames match.

That match saw The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, & Solo Sikoa) defeat Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland & Kevin Owens. Now, Reigns is focused on his next title defense, and WWE will be gearing up for its next event, Royal Rumble.

(WWE)

Roman Reigns’ Royal Rumble Opponent

WWE’s current plan for Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble is for him to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens. The news comes courtesy of WrestlingNews.co. Per the report, Sheamus was penciled in for that spot at one point, but it was decided to do Owens vs. Reigns instead.

There has been speculation, which was confirmed to be the plan by this report, that WWE is building toward having Owens and Zayn challenge The Usos for the Unified Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 39.

There were also talks a few weeks ago about Zayn facing Reigns in a singles match at the Rumble. That match won’t be happening until Elimination Chamber in February, which takes place in Zayn’s hometown of Montreal, Quebec.

As previously reported, there are no plans for Reigns to lose the Undisputed WWE Universal Title right now or anytime before WrestleMania 39, as WWE hopes to do Reigns vs. The Rock at this event if Rock’s schedule allows him to do so.