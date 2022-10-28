Spoiler on WWE’s Plans for Bray Wyatt on Tonight’s SmackDown

WWE has plans to use Bray Wyatt on tonight’s episode of SmackDown and next week’s show, which will also be taped from St. Louis, MO.

Fightful Select reports WWE plans to include several pieces of Wyatt’s past as of Thursday. One thing stated was that WWE wanted to bring in the rocking chair that Wyatt used during his early years in the company. Also, there has been talk of The Fiend mask being ripped up by Bray or another talent.

Wyatt Rumors

The report added that rumors about Wyatt vs. Reigns imminently starting a feud are false because “Where would we go from there?” Another person in the company said they learned from the Fiend run.

Seth Rollins, who feuded with Wyatt in 2019, has said publicly that the previous Fiend run was difficult on the wrestlers he worked with because The Fiend had to be booked to be indestructible.

Dave Meltzer noted in this week’s Wrestling Observer about those two names potentially feuding, but Meltzer never said when the feud could happen. Meltzer wrote, “While it would be best to keep them apart for a while, the idea is Reigns vs. Wyatt could be the biggest program in a long time since Wyatt is so hot right now.”