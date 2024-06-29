SPOILER: WWE NXT Superstars Appears At TNA iMPACT! Tapings In Philadelphia

Some of WWE NXT’s top Superstars made his presence felt during the latest tapings for TNA Wrestling’s weekly Television show iMPACT!

At the tapings in Philadelphia, PA, Charlie Dempsey of the No Quarter Catch Crew appeared and attacked Trey Miguel, Leon Slater, and a referee. The son of William Regal, Dempsey earned loud NXT chants from the crowd in Philly.

What’s Charlie Dempsey doing in the impact zone ? pic.twitter.com/PIOt7MSD7x — MuscleManMalcolm (@MalcolmMuscle) June 28, 2024

Dempsey is no stranger to appearing for other companies despite being a part of the WWE NXT roster. Earlier this year, he competed for All Japan Pro Wrestling and unsuccessfully challenged for the AJPW Triple Crown Championship. Over WWE WrestleMania weekend, Dempsey was part of Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X as part of GCW’s The Collective.

Knockouts Title Action

Dempsey wasn’t the only name from WWE NXT to appear at the TNA iMPACT! tapings. Before the event, it was advertised that TNA Knockout World Champion Jordynne Grace would be defending her title in an open challenge. Her challenge was answered by NXT’s Izzi Dame, but she was unable to dethrone the Juggernaut.

NXT’s Izzi Dame is answering Jordan Grace’s open challenge for the TNA Women’s Championship pic.twitter.com/kHGkWnNq1s — Mario Candelaria (@TheOtherMarioC) June 29, 2024

Dame’s arrival in TNA comes after Tatum Paxley challenged Grace for the gold at Against All Odds 2024. Grace herself competed in WWE NXT earlier this year and challenged NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez at Battleground 2024.

What’s to Come?

WWE and TNA’s working relationship has built intrigue in both sides, and there is a belief that there will be more down the line. Following Joe Hendry’s appearance at WWE NXT, both companies were pleased with his role and hoped for the collaboration to go further. It remains to be seen who’s next to jump through the ‘Prohibited Portal’ but don’t be surprised if more crossover comes between WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling.