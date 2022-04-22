Spoilers: Reported Plans For April 29th WWE SmackDown

It appears plans for the April 29 episode of WWE SmackDown have already been revealed.

Fightful Select reports that the following plans have been put in place for the April 29th episode of SmackDown.

Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn (Steel Cage Match)

Happy Talk segment with Madcap Moss

Ricochet (c) vs. Shanky – for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Tag Team Title Unification contract signing

Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler

Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi (Beat The Clock)

Charlotte vs. Aliyah (Beat The Clock)

The report also notes that Raquel Rodriguez is due for a squash match and that there was a “series of confusingly listed New Day/Ridge Holland and Sheamus matches.”

Of course, this is all subject to change.

Tonight’s (April 22) episode of SmackDown takes place inside MVP Arena in Albany, New York. The April 29th edition will be taped since WWE talent will be on the move for a European tour, which begins on April 28.