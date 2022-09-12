Potential Spoilers on Plans for Edge/Rey Mysterio & The Judgment Day

At WWE Clash at the Castle, Dominik Mysterio turned heel on his father Rey and Edge, who had won their match with The Judgment Day‘s Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

For many, Dominik’s heel turn had been a long-time coming, having been teased all the way back in 2020 during Rey’s feud with Seth Rollins.

On last week’s Raw Dominik was welcomed as an official member of The Judgment Day.

Monday Night Raw

Tonight, Dominik will have his first official match since turning heel, when he faces Edge on Monday Night Raw.

According to a report from PW Insider, a match may not be all from Dominik, as an angle could be shown from Edge’s home (via Cageside Seats.)

“PW Insider notes Rey & Dominik Mysterio were both in Asheville, North Carolina this past weekend, leading to speculation they may have shot an angle, or filmed something, at Edge’s house because that’s where he lives.”

The Rated-R Home

Edge, who ironically invaded John Cena‘s home in 2006, is having to get used to uninvited guests in his domain.

Last October, Seth Rollins invaded Edge’s home during their feud, with the Rated-R Superstar rushing from SmackDown.

Edge even referenced AEW tag-team FTR, using the real names of Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood on a phone call to his wife Beth Phoenix.

In a recent interview, Rollins said that the idea for the home invasion came from Edge, and that this too was filmed in Asheville, North Carolina.

