Spoilers On Plans For Tonight’s WWE Raw Season Premiere

Plenty has been planned for tonight’s WWE Monday Night Raw, which will serve as the season premiere of the red brand.

The show will mark the debut of WWE’s newest Raw commentary team, Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick, as part of the changes to all commentary teams across Raw, SmackDown and NXT.

Plans

With tonight’s show being the season premiere, it’s no surprise WWE is going all out to put on a show.

Tonight’s Raw will feature four members of D-Generation X appear, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the group being formed.

Fightful Select reports that the return of DX will feature the expected glowsticks and t-shirts, and that there will be a “rubber chicken prank for the Gorilla position.”

The Miz will host a birthday celebration, with a special ring carpet, gift boxes, ice, sculptures, cakes, champagne, and tables.

Dexter Lumis, who has feuded with the A-Lister since returning, is set to appear through one of the tables.

Matt Riddle, MVP and Omos will also be on the show.

What’s Been Announced?

WWE has already confirmed DX’s 25th anniversary celebration and The Miz’s birthday party, but that’s not all that has been announced.

Seth Rollins will look to end a three-year championship drought when he faces United States Champion Bobby Lashley.

Johnny Gargano will face Mr. Money in the Bank Austin Theory, and WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the Bloodline will be in attendance.