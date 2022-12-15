Spoilers: WWE NXT TV Tapings Results (12/14/22)

On Wednesday night, WWE taped the next two weeks of NXT television from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

With Christmas and the New Year on the horizon, NXT taped its final two episodes of the year as the company gave talent time off. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:

(December 20 Results)

Carmelo Hayes defeated Axiom after Trick Williams interfered. Axiom hit an Asai moonsault on Williams after the match.

Zoey Stark defeated Nikkita Lyons once Stark grabbed the ropes.

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance defeated Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley and Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin to retain the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Apollo Crews called out Carmelo Hayes. The two had a back-and-forth promo.

Elektra Lopez defeated Indi Hartwell

Sol Ruca and Alba Fyre ended when Isla Dawn attacked Fyre, smashing her hand on the ring steps with a baseball bat.

The New Day defeated Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen to retain the NXT Tag Team Titles.

Grayson Waller called out Bron Breakker, who exited his car in the parking lot and went straight to the ring, spearing Waller, who had a metal plate under his jacket.

(December 27 Results)

Julius Creed defeated JD McDonagh after a sliding lariat. Indus Sher confronted The Creed Brothers after the match.

Wendy Choo defeated Cora Jade after a top rope splash.

Scrypts defeated Ikemen Jiro

Lyra Valkyria defeated Lash Legend

Scisim defeated Odyssey Jones, Edris Enofe, and Malik Blade

Fallon Henley defeated Kiana James

Drew Gulak came out for a training segment and was accompanied by Hank Walker. He showed other NXT wrestlers the proper way to apply holds. Charlie Dempsey came to the ring and set up a match for a future episode.

Wes Lee defeated Tony D’Angelo. Stacks attempted to interfere, but Dijak took him to the back, allowing Lee to score the win.