Stephanie Vaquer Leaves CMLL & NJPW, Expected To Join WWE

Stephanie Vaquer’s time with CMLL and New Japan Pro Wrestling has come to an end, though the former Strong Women’s Champion may not be a free agent for long.

On Wednesday, Lucha Libre CMLL and New Japan Pro Wrestling issued a joint CMLL-NJPW Special Announcement stating that Vaquer has informed them she will not participate in her next scheduled match due to “personal reasons.” As a result, she’s no longer associated with either promotion and been stripped of the CMLL World Women’s Championship.

“We want to inform you that Stephanie Vaquer has abruptly informed us that she will not participate, for personal reasons, in her next fight at FantasticaMania USA. As of today, he also no longer belongs to the CMLL and NJPW talent.”

A new CMLL World Women’s Champion will be crowned at FantasticaMania USA in an inter-promotional trios match. Lluvia, representing CMLL, will face Viva Van of NJPW and AEW’s Willow Nightingale for the gold. CMLL apologized to fans for the abrupt departure.

Stephanie Vaquer Says Farewell

Though this departure may come as something of a surprise, suspicions grew that Vaquer was parting ways with CMLL after what would become her final match for the promotion. After a recent match, Vaquer appeared emotional and embraced her opponent Tessa Blanchard

Stephanie Vaquer, immediately following her match last night in Guadalajara pic.twitter.com/5WzUBUjQ6A — luchablog (@luchablog) July 10, 2024

Stephanie Vaquer Expected To Join WWE

Vaquer’s days with CMLL and New Japan are up but it may be a matter of time before she is back in the ring in an American-based promotion. Following AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door, it was reported that Vaquer had caught the attention of both AEW and WWE and that both promotions were interested in working with her. Despite losing to Mercedes Mone, Vaquer was praised backstage for being able to win over the crowd who would be far more familiar with the former WWE Superstar.

In an update, Mexican news outlet Record reports that Vaquer is set to join WWE on what is being described as a multi-year deal for the Chilean wrestler. The news is expected to be made official by WWE within a matter of days or even hours.