Giulia’s WWE Debut Expected SummerSlam Weekend

Key Points:

Giulia is WWE-bound, but not expected at NXT Heatwave this Sunday

WWE is eager to add her to the mix and she’ll likely debut by the next NXT PLE

Giulia’s WWE debut is imminent, but she won’t be on hand for Sunday’s NXT Heatwave 2024 premium live event from Toronto, OB. The Japanese wrestling sensation has been healing from a fractured wrist and has a big match scheduled in a matter of days.

- Advertisement -

Ahead of this big WWE Money in the Bank weekend, there’s new information about when Giulia is officially joining WWE and NXT. She will fulfill her Marigold commitments, including her return match against Saree next Saturday at Summer Destiny.

She will then be free to begin her career with the world’s top wrestling company. According to Fightful, WWE is eager to integrate her “as soon as possible.” She’s expected to wrestle at the next NXT PLE over WWE SummerSlam 2024 weekend.

Everybody recognizes the potential for Giulia to reshape the NXT women’s division. Countless intriguing match-ups await her, including North American Champion Kelani Jordan and of course, NXT Champion Roxanne Perez.