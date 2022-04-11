Steve Austin Broken Skull Sessions Next Guest Confirmed

WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin is set to host his next episode of Broken Skull Sessions on Peacock.

It has been confirmed that Austin’s next guest will be none other than fellow Hall Of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley). The episode will premier on Peacock this Friday (April 15, 2022). Bully Ray has been teasing the episode for nearly a month now on social media, but now WWE has made it official with the announcement.

Coming soon…



The one you all been waiting for…



Gimme a HELL YEAH. ?@steveaustinBSR #brokenskullsessions pic.twitter.com/NKQNdBXL8r — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) March 2, 2022

Ray is a longtime professional wrestling veteran; having competed for several companies such as WWE, ECW, IMPACT Wrestling, Ring Of Honor, and many more. As a member of the legendary Dudley Boyz tag team, Ray and partner D-Von Dudley were inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame class of 2018. He currently co-hosts Busted Open on Sirius XM Radio.

As for Steve Austin, this has been a busy month for “The Texas Rattlesnake.” After becoming embroiled in a feud with Kevin Owens, Austin found himself making his return to in-ring competition for the first time in over 19 years at WrestleMania 38. Austin took on Owens in an impromptu No Holds Barred match, which he eventually won after hitting the Stone Cold Stunner.

The following night at Night Two of WrestleMania 38, Austin again got physical for a big spot, hitting Vince McMahon, Austin Theory, and Pat McAfee all with Stunners before engaging in yet another legendary celebratory beer bash. Prior to that, Austin hadn’t wrestled since his retirement match back in 2003 at WrestleMania 19 where he was defeated by longtime rival The Rock.