Steve Austin On Ric Flair’s Last Match: ‘It’s Gonna Turn Out Great, I Can’t Wait To Watch It’

Steve Austin has weighed in on Ric Flair working his last match over SummerSlam weekend at the ‘Ric Flair’s Last Match’ event at Starrcast.

The WWE Hall Of Famer is set to team with Andrade El Idolo against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in the show’s main event.

Austin, who came out of his retirement and worked his first match in 19 years against Kevin Owens in the main event of WrestleMania 38 Night One, noted in an interview with SportsKeeda’s Bill Apter that he’s looking forward to the match.

“Well, it’s gonna be his final match, so I guess he’s in the mood to have one more go and to prove he was the man,” Austin explained. “I’ve said before, I think he was the greatest traveling world champion that there ever was. There’s a reason he had the belt as many times as he did, because he was that damn good. He lived the lifestyle on the road to the nth degree, let’s say.

“For him to have his final match, I wish him nothing but the best. I hold him in the highest regard and have the highest respect for him,” he continued. “I’m behind everything he does in the ring. So, I look forward to seeing it. I wish I could be there in person. Again, I’m not traveling anywhere right now, but I wish him all the best and I know it’s gonna turn out great and I can’t wait to watch it.”