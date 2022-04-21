Steve Austin Reveals Secret About Famed Beer Truck Segment

WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin was once part of one of the most memorable segments in Monday Night RAW history.

In March of 1999, Steve Austin hit the ring with a beer truck, smashing into the ring; with Vince McMahon, The Rock, and Shane McMahon in it. He then proceeded to hose the three down with beer on the heels of WrestleMania 15 the following weekend, where Austin would challenge The Rock for the WWF Title. “The Rattlesnake” won the No Disqualification match, which was refereed by WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley.

Recently, Austin appeared on the BrewBound podcast to discuss his famed professional wrestling career, and opened up about the beer truck segment. Austin first talked about when the angle was first presented to him, and then revealed that most of what was being sprayed was actually water, despite the first few gallons being real beer.

Stone Cold’s Beer Bash

“Well, you know, living on the road back in those days was a pretty wild time. A lot of times you got creative the day of. I remember arriving in the building, Vince or somebody is saying, ‘hey man, you’re going to drive a beer truck into the arena, and hose down The Rock.’

“I bumped the ring with it, and the first 30 gallons that came out was actually beer, and then it turned into water. When you show up, and you hear all the crazy sh*t they’ve had me do, whether it was Zambonis, beer trucks, driving cement trucks, filling in a corvette with cement, just totaling a brand new corvette, you know.

“We were able to do so much fun things, it’s those moments that people will never forget, and that beer truck was one of them.”

Austin recently made his return to in-ring action for the first time in over 19 years. He headlined Night One of WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas against Kevin Owens. “KO” initially invited Austin onto the “KO Show” as a special guest.

However, he eventually challenged him to an impromptu No Holds Barred match, which Austin accepted. When it was all said and done, Austin emerged victorious after hitting his signature stunner. He even returned the following night once more to deliver a few more stunners to the likes of Vince McMahon, Austin Theory, and Pat McAfee.

Quotes via Wrestling Inc.