Steve McMichael has finally been inducted into the Pro Football Hall Of Fame and the city his was most known to terrorize the gridiron for made sure he saw and heard everything.

McMichael joined fellow other Chicago Bears as Canton’s Hall Of Fame class for 2024, but due to his battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease, the NFL legend turned pro wrestler was unable to physically be at the ceremony. Mongo’s wife Misty was there in attendance and got to see the bust of her husband revealed to the fans.

- Advertisement -

However, the beautiful aspect about it all during such battle was that Chicago brought the Hall Of Fame to Mongo. Several other Hall Of Famers like Mike Singletary, Richard Dent and Jim Covert all came to McMichael’s home, who also donned a gold jacket as he was presented with his bust in person. Jarret Payton, son of the late Walter Payton (who Mongo handpicked to induct him), welcomed McMichael into Canton where he rightfully belongs.

Ric Flair, who has constantly visited McMichael during his ALS battle, went to social media to wish a big congratulations to one of his closest friends.

“He’s In!! Congratulations My Great Friend Steve “Mongo” McMichael. You Made It! So Well Deserved! What A Beautiful Ceremony! And Needless To Say, You Would Always Want Me To Say WOOOOO!”

He’s In!! Congratulations My Great Friend Steve “Mongo” McMichael. You Made It! So Well Deserved! What A Beautiful Ceremony! And Needless To Say, You Would Always Want Me To Say WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/fXcJfSVIHR — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 3, 2024

RELATED: Ric Flair Congratulates Cody Rhodes On “Living Your Dad’s Dream”

- Advertisement -

Mongo’s former boss, Eric Bischoff, was brought to tears when he saw the city of Chicago brought a bagpipe band to play outside of his home when his induction occurred.

“This brings tears to my eyes. Good on you CPD Pipes & Drums. Good on you.”

Chicago Police Dept Pipes & Drums showed up at Steve McMichael’s home so he could hear them with their special performance @Chicago_Police @CPDpipeband @fox32news @foxkickoff pic.twitter.com/hUV6hLuskx — Lou Canellis FOX 32 (@LouCanellis) August 3, 2024

Other names also took to social media to send their love and congrats including Marc Mero & Blue Meanie.

Congratulations to Steve "Mongo" McMichael for being inducted in the Pro Football Hall Of Fame! pic.twitter.com/MZWDSfQj1Z — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) August 4, 2024

We extend our warmest congratulations to Steve 'Mongo' McMichael, a legendary figure in the history of the Chicago Bears, on his well-deserved induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame today. He was also a member of the renowned 4 Horsemen in the 1990s WCW. Great to see. pic.twitter.com/sJ2bHJ0cLS — Cauliflower Alley Club (@CACReunion) August 3, 2024

We at SEScoops would like to congratulate Steve McMichael in well-deserved induction into Canton.

- Advertisement -

RELATED: AJ Francis Reveals Why Tom Brady Will Be Great Behind The NFL Broadcast Booth (Exclusive)