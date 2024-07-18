AJ Francis knows a GOAT when he sees one and he got to see the ultimate “GOAT” in Tom Brady up close and personal.

Speaking with me in an exclusive conversation, I asked Francis how he thinks former NFL quarterback Tom Brady will do behind the broadcast booth. Brady, who will now be two seasons removed from professional football, will join Fox as a new analyst for NFL Sunday games.

Francis is no stranger to the NFL gridiron, but the current TNA Digital Champion and Canadian International Heavyweight Champion has been on his own steady path to greatness after finding a new lease on wrestling life following his WWE release.

Francis promised that he’d be everywhere since his WWE leave and the former Dop Tolla has delivered. He’s now set to face PCO with both of his championships on the line at TNA Slammiversary this Saturday in one of the headline fights. However, while Tom Brady won’t be on commentary for that, Francis firmly believes Brady will be incredible calling NFL games.

“I used to play with Tom on the Patriots. Tom has a really good sense of humor that a lot of people don’t know about because he’s very professional aT what he does, and when it comes to football. his brain is computer-like, his brain breaks stuff down.”

AJ Francis On How Tom Brady Gets Analytical

Francis shared a story that while he was on the Miami Dolphins another teammate of his, Michael Thomas, a defensive back was just signed on the practice squad for the Fins. When they were playing the Patriots, someone got hurt and Thomas was put in as an emergency nickel back during a final two minute drive. It’s the last play of game and Thomas is in the wrong spot, but in a happy circumstance Tom read the defense as he was supposed to. However, that happened to be where Thomas was standing and he ended up intercepting the pass, ending and winning the game for his new team.

“He only got that play because Brady is so good that he knew where the receiver was supposed to be open, and if Michael Thomas was where he was supposed to be, the receiver would have been wide open for a game-winning touchdown. So you know, that’s how good he is.”

Francis gives plenty more thoughts as he talks about feuding with Joe Hendry, his fandom of Bret Hart and his thoughts on the new NCAA College Football 25 video game.

