WWE Hall of Fame: Wrestling Icon Requested for Key Role

Lex Luger will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in April 2025 in recognition of his legacy and achievements in pro wrestling. The topic of who will induct Luger has sparked a debate with Lex himself wanting AEW’s Sting to do the honor.

Luger and those in his circle have informed WWE that Sting is their preferred choice, Fightful Select reports. WWE has been making efforts to bring Sting in for the all-important induction. Though Sting retired from in-ring competition in 2024 he remains under contract AEW. This contract is reported to be similar to a WWE Legends deal.

Whether Sting inducts Luger or not, the Icon will be in Las Vegas for WrestleMania week. There have been indications that Sting has expanded his previously short travel plans for Las Vegas, suggesting that a potential WWE return could be in the works.

Sting and Luger are long-time friends with this friendship often playing into their wrestling characters. It was a phonecall with Sting that would result in Luger returning to WCW in 1995, kicking off the Monday Night Wars with a huge bang!

Sting was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016 and will soon get to see his friend receive the same honor. Whether Sting is simply watching the event from a hotel room, or appearing at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas to induct his friend, remains to be seen.