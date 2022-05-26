Sting Pulled From Meet And Greet Before Double Or Nothing

Sting has been pulled from a scheduled meet and greet appearance in Las Vegas ahead of the Double Or Nothing PPV this Sunday.

The announcement was made by the company’s Twitter account. They noted that The Icon will miss the scheduled appearance because he ‘has not been cleared to travel’

“Due to injury last week, @Sting has not been cleared to travel & will unfortunately not be at this Saturday’s #AEWDoN Fan Fest Meet & Greets. For fans who purchased tickets to see #TheIcon, Watch your inbox for information on refunds”

Due to injury last week, @Sting has not been cleared to travel & will unfortunately not be at this Saturday’s #AEWDoN Fan Fest Meet & Greets. For fans who purchased tickets to see #TheIcon, Watch your inbox for information on refunds — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2022

Last week’s episode of Dynamite saw Sting receiving a beatdown from The Undisputed Elite. After a superkick from The Young Bucks, Kyle O’Reilly also smashed his ankle.

There is no word on the severity of the wrestling veteran’s injury. It’s unknown if the angle on Dynamite was designed to write him off of AEW programming for some time.

Sting made his AEW debut in December 2020. He aligned himself with Darby Allin and the two have been partners ever since.

The 63-year-old has since returned to the ring. He has wrestled 9 matches in 2 years, all of which he has won. Though neither Allin nor the former WCW champion is booked for a match at Double or Nothing this year.