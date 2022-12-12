Sting Reveals he Recently Underwent Surgery

Sting is still going strong after decades of being in the pro wrestling business, but from time to time, he needs to repair his body.

Two years ago this month, Sting made his debut for All Elite Wrestling at ‘Winter Is Coming’ and to promote the third annual Winter Is Coming event on Wednesday, Sting appeared on The K&C Masterpiece.

Sting revealed that he underwent surgery six or seven weeks ago to have his knees cleaned out.

Needed a Clean

Sting

“I just had surgery. It’s been six, seven weeks ago now. Basically just a clean out on my very old knees.”

Sting was most recently in action for AEW at Full Gear, where he and Darby Allin scored a win over Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

Sting recalled a story about how he blew his shoulders out in a match against Kurt Angle in TNA Wrestling and the surgeon telling him that it looked like a bomb went off inside of his shoulder.

His recovery from surgery may explain why he didn’t accompany Darby to the ring for his TNT Title match on December 7th.

