Who Produced Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns Match At SummerSlam

The first WWE PPV event after Vince McMahon‘s retirement is officially in the books. The new WWE management under Triple H and Stephanie McMahon managed to create some iconic moments during SummerSlam.

Fightful Select provided some backstage news about the PPV. They revealed the producers for the key matches on the card.

The opening match of SummerSlam saw Bianca Belair retaining her Raw women’s championship against Becky Lynch. Bayley made her triumphant return after the match. Though the returning star wasn’t alone.

She formed a new faction with Io Shirai and Dakota Kai. According to the report, Tyson Kidd was the man behind this headline-making segment. The other women’s match in Ronda Rousey vs Liv Morgan was produced by Petey Williams.

Another match that got people talking was the Money In The Bank rematch between The Usos and Street Profits. Shawn Daivari produced this bout.

The match between Logan Paul and The Miz was produced by Shane Helms. Paul received big praise for this bout because it was only his second official match.

The main event of SummerSlam saw Brock Lesnar facing Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match. This was built as the final match between the two stars.

The fight featured the iconic spot where Lesnar lifted the whole ring using a tractor, among others. This spectacle was produced by Michael Hayes.

Other matches of the night included Pat McAfee vs Happy Corbin produced by Abyss, and The Mysterios vs. Judgement Day produced by Jamie Noble. Finally, Bobby Lashley vs Theory was produced by Adam Pearce.