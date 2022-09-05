Swerve Strickland Drops “Lifeline” Music Video feat. Anthiny King

Sw3rve The Realest, best known to wrestling fans as Swerve Strickland, has dropped a new music video.

Lifeline is the first single off his debut solo album, “Couldn’t be me, I could’ve been you” that is due out in the spring of 2023. The video features Anthiny King, is produced by Swerve and directed and edited by AlltheX Visuals.

Lifeline by Sw3rve The Realist is now available for streaming on Apple Music, Spotify and other major streaming platforms.

Earlier this year, Strickland and Monteasy (known as ‘Swerve City’) dropped a critically acclaimed album, Tears.

Swerve Strickland is one half of the reigning AEW World tag team champions. Along with Keith Lee, they are Swerve in our Glory.

Strickland and Lee successfully defended the gold against the Acclaimed at Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view. At the post-show media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan floated the idea of a rematch at Grand Slam later this month at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

The champions initially scoffed at the idea, since the Acclaimed got their shot and the titles and came up short. However, Khan said the Acclaimed impressed him with their performance and is strongly considering ‘running it back’ at Grand Slam.