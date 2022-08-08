Tatum Paxley Says She Will Be Okay Following Injury At NXT House Show

Over the weekend NXT star Tatum Paxley suffered an injury at the promotion’s house show in Gainesville Florida, where she got busted open badly and potentially even broke her nose. The referee at ringside quickly called the match off. You can read the full original report here.

Paxley provided an update on Twitter last night letting the WWE Universe know that she will be okay. Her message reads, “Thank you everyone for reaching out and checking in! I’ll be ok! Accidents like these happen all the time in what we do. Plus getting blood everywhere is super heavy metal.”

Paxley made her debut for NXT on the February 18th episode of Level Up after signing with WWE back in 2021.

WWE had a bad weekend of scares as former SmackDown women’s champion Carmella sustained a head injury at the the company’s house show on Saturday night.