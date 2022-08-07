NXT Star Sustains Injury At House Show

WWE had a string of bad luck with injuries last night.

We previously reported how former SmackDown women’s champion Carmella banged her head pretty badly at the company’s house show in Charleston South Carolina. The Queen of Staten Island was able to make it to the back on her own, but did have officials shielding her eyes from the lights.

Elsewhere NXT held a house show in Gainesville Florida, where rising star Tatum Paxley took on Sloane Jacobs in singles-action. Unfortunately for Tatum, she got busted open pretty badly on a ring post spot, with the belief being that she broke her nose. The referee immediately called the match off once he saw Tatum’s condition.

#NXTGainesville Unfortunately we didn't get to see much of @TatumPaxley in action due to an injury. Hopefully it's not too serious. Special thanks to the official for quickly calling off the match. pic.twitter.com/5FmOiN7XHu — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) August 7, 2022

As of right now WWE has yet to provide an update on Tatum, nor is it known if she will miss any time. AEW’s Jamie Hayter similarly broke her nose during her women’s title matchup against Thunder Rosa at last night’s Battle of the Belts 3 television special.