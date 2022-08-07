Sunday, August 7, 2022
NXT Star Sustains Injury At House Show

By Joey G
WWE had a string of bad luck with injuries last night.

We previously reported how former SmackDown women’s champion Carmella banged her head pretty badly at the company’s house show in Charleston South Carolina. The Queen of Staten Island was able to make it to the back on her own, but did have officials shielding her eyes from the lights.

Elsewhere NXT held a house show in Gainesville Florida, where rising star Tatum Paxley took on Sloane Jacobs in singles-action. Unfortunately for Tatum, she got busted open pretty badly on a ring post spot, with the belief being that she broke her nose. The referee immediately called the match off once he saw Tatum’s condition.

As of right now WWE has yet to provide an update on Tatum, nor is it known if she will miss any time. AEW’s Jamie Hayter similarly broke her nose during her women’s title matchup against Thunder Rosa at last night’s Battle of the Belts 3 television special.

