Taya Valkyrie Returns to MLW May 13th Philadelphia Event

Taya Valkyrie returns to MLW on Friday, May 13th at the Kings of Colosseum ’22 event from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

The Queen of Lucha’s big return was announced on this week’s MLW Fusion. Valkyrie last competed for MLW in September 2019.

Taya has held championships around the world and will be a contender for the new MLW World Featherweight championship that is being introduced soon.

In a statement released on Thursday, MLW CEO Court Bauer had this to say about Taya Valkyrie:

“Frankly, money is how I’d describe Taya,” said Bauer. “Taya is a world class athlete and force of nature. Taya’s arrival will send shockwaves through the division. The road to winning the featherweight title just got a lot harder for her fellow competitors.”

The following matches have ben announced for MLW Kings of Colosseum ’22 on 5/13:

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Richard Holliday (with Alicia Atout)

Weapons of Mass Destruction Match

Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

Also appearing: