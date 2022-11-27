Team Belair Wins Women’s WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series

The first-ever WarGames match for the female WWE stars on the main roster was memorable and saw Team Belair come out victorious.

WWE held the match at the Survivor Series event with the expected match seeing Team Belair (Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim & Becky Lynch) vs. Team Bayley (Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley)

The match opened the show and featured Kai and Belair starting things off. SKY and Asuka were the next stars in. They were followed by Cross, Bliss and Bayley. Cross did a crossbody off the top of the cage to take out everyone. Bayley was next out and brought in a ladder and table. Yim, Ripley and Lynch finished out the entrant list. Belair hit a powerbomb to Bayley, who landed rough on her neck. SKY with a moonsault off the top of the cage to take out Belair and Yim. Ripley sent Yim crashing through a ladder. Lynch went to the top of the cage and did a leg drop to Kai and SKY through a ladder for the finish.

Lynch suffered a separated shoulder during her match against Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. On the August 1st episode of Raw, she was written off television by being attacked by Bayley, IYO Sky (Io Shirai), and Dakota Kai.

Before being written off on Raw, Lynch did turn back from being a heel to a babyface, one of Triple H’s first big moves while in charge of creative. Lynch stated in her promo that she realized who she is, and that’s The Man. Vince McMahon came up with the idea to turn Lynch into a heel at the 2021 SummerSlam event when she returned.