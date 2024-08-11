Team USA’s Kennedy Blades Hits Epic German Suplex At Paris Olympics

Kennedy Blades, a competitor for Team USA, hit a suplex at this year’s Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France that would make Kurt Angle proud. During her recent match with Catalina Axente of Romania, Blades hit an impressive wrestling move.

In the comments of the above video, one fan was impressed by Blades’ “wicked German suplex” and encouraged WWE to hire her to NXT. Another fan agreed that “she needs to join WWE.” Blades won her quarter-final match with Axente and has since advanced to the finals. She will face Yuka Kagami of Japan in the finals later today.

Team USA In Wrestling

Kennedy Blades hopes to add another medal to Team USA’s already impressive collection at the Paris Summer Olympics. In wrestling, Team USA already has two gold medals, one silver medal, and three bronze medals. In the history of wrestling at the Olympics, Team USA has accumulated 55 gold, 44 silver, and 39 bronze, the most of any nation in the history of the Games.

Kennedy Blades

Regardless of whether she wins gold later today, the future looks immensely bright for Kennedy Blades. Last month, Blades shared that she has committed to competing for the Iowa Wrestling team, stating that it’ll prove to be a fun chapter of her life.

This is going to be a fun chapter ? @IowaW_Wrestling pic.twitter.com/H4TqTqu1To — Kennedyyyyy (@kennedyblades) July 23, 2024

Kennedy Blades has been one of the wrestlers to watch at this year’s Summer Olympic Games. Check out our Pro Wrestling Fan’s Guide to the Summer Olympics for all you need to know on the events in Paris, France.