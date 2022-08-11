Teams and Brackets Announced For AEW Trios Tournament

This evening AEW held their Quake By The Lake edition of Dynamite from Minneapolis Minnesota, which saw the promotion announce details for the upcoming trios tournament that will crown the first-ever trios champions.

AEW teams that will be competing: House of Black, Dark Order, Trustbusters, Best Friends, Death Triangle, Young Bucks w/mystery man, and La Faccion Ingobernable.

The final spot will be taken by NJPW‘s Will Ospreary & Aussie Open, who previously competed on AEW programming in the build-up to Forbidden Door. Ospreay has since taken to Twitter to hype his participation.

You can see the first round brackets below.

-House of Black vs. Dark Order

-Best Friends vs. Trustbusters

-Death Triangle vs. Will Ospreay & Aussie Open

-La Faccion Ingobernable vs. Young Bucks & Mystery Man

The finals for the trios tournament will take place at the September 4th ALL OUT pay-per-view from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.