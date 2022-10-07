“Tell That To My Merch Sales” – Alexa Bliss Responds To Criticism From Wrestling Podcaster After WWE RAW

Alexa Bliss battled IYO SKY of Damage CTRL in the main event of this week’s episode of WWE RAW.

Earlier on the show, Bianca Belair and Bayley had a contract signing for their upcoming Ladder Match at Extreme Rules for the RAW Women’s Championship. The cameras cut backstage and Damage CTRL were attacking Asuka and Alexa Bliss.

Bayley capitalized on the distraction and ripped Bianca over the table by her hair and beat her down. Following the attack, Alexa challenged IYO to a match and the two stars met in the main event. IYO picked up the victory thanks to interference by Damage CTRL.

RAW went off the air with Bayley and the Women’s Tag Team Champions posing on a ladder in the middle of the ring.

Alexa Bliss Responds To Criticism From Wrestling Podcaster

Wrestling podcaster/YouTuber/House of Glory commentator JDFromNY206 certainly has his fans and detractors but is never short on opinions. He commented on Alexa Bliss facing IYO SKY in the main event of the red brand and said he wasn’t a fan of it. A fan clipped the comment made by JD and claimed that “Alexa Bliss can main event any show from WWE shes that talented unlike JDfromny206”.

Here is what JD had to say about the main event of this week’s RAW in the video:

Alexa Bliss and Io Shirai, IYO SKY, closed the show last night. That is not a main event. You don’t put that match on in the main event and expect people to hang around until 11 to watch that be the culmination of Monday Night RAW for three hours. That is ridiculous. In no way, on no planet should Alexa Bliss be in the f***ing main event of any show, period. She is absolutely iceberg cold. She is ridiculous. Judgment Day, AJ Styles, and Rey Mysterio absolutely should have closed the show no matter what.

This clown needs to put some respect on Alexa Bliss, Alexa Bliss can main event any show for WWE she’s that talented unlike Jdfromny206 pic.twitter.com/Hg8tIlbbT2 — Brian (@brianwookiee) October 6, 2022

Despite not being tagged in the post, Alexa Bliss caught wind of the comments and took to Twitter to respond. She referred to JD as “JB” in her retort.

Tell That to my Merch sales JB. Keep doing your job which is talking about… Me.