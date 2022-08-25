Backstage Tensions in AEW Women’s Division

For the past month, it has been reported that there has been conflict and unhappiness within AEW.

On last week’s Dynamite, CM Punk reportedly went off-script to bury ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, as a reported receipt for comments made by Page during their feud earlier this year.

Both Andrade El Idolo and Miro have liked tweets suggesting that they are being wasted in AEW and would do better working for WWE.

Baker and Rosa

It’s not just the male wrestlers of All Elite Wrestling that are dealing with drama and tension.

A new report from Voices of Wrestling’s Joe Lanza claims that AEW’s women’s division has plenty of issues within their roster.

Lanza claims that there is legitimate heat between AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa, and the woman she defeated to win the title, Britt Baker (via WhatCulture.)

“Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa cannot stand one another. They have been mortal enemies for years now at this point. They can’t look each other in the eye. They hate each other’s guts.”

Broken Nose

Baker isn’t the only wrestler reportedly at odds with the reigning AEW Women’s World Champion.

In his report, Lanza adds that Jamie Hayter also has a genuine disdain for Rosa, after the former suffered a broken nose during their match at AEW Battle of the Belts III.

It is claimed that after the match, Rosa was afraid that she would be attacked by Hayter behind the scenes and hid backstage.

“Rosa was scared that Jamie Hayter was going to beat the living sh*t out of her and was hiding in a bathroom.” Joe Lanza

Responding to Lanza’s report, Fightful’s Will Washington tweeted that he too has heard of backstage conflict between Rosa and Baker & Hayter.

Not to add fuel to the fire but both of the stories coming from VOW tonight were things I heard about. One of which was immediately after it happened, so I have zero reason to doubt their reporting on the matter. https://t.co/ogwh5nOrwu — Will Washington ? (@WilliamRBR) August 25, 2022

On this week’s AEW Dynamite, Rosa said she would be unable to defend her AEW Women’s World Championship due to an injury.

Lanza suggested that this injury may be a work, and that AEW may just want Thunder Rosa away to give people the chance to “cool off.”

An interim AEW Women’s World Champion will be determined at AEW All Out 2022 in a four-way including Baker, Hayter, Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida.