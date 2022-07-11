Tentative Plans for WWE Raw Tonight

Early plans for the July 11 episode of WWE Raw have been revealed.

Tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw will take place inside the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX. Already advertised for the show is the return of Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar hasn’t been seen since he appeared on the June 17 episode of SmackDown. He took out Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline.

This has set the stage for a Last Man Standing match between Brock and Reigns. Roman’s WWE Undisputed Universal Championship will be on the line and WWE is billing this as Brock’s last chance at taking the gold from Reigns.

Early WWE Raw Plans

(via WWE)

Fightful is reporting that the WWE crew had gathered materials to potentially implement the Elias character into tonight’s show. The character last appeared on the June 20 episode of Raw, smashing a guitar over the back of Kevin Owens.

In an update, plans for Elias were delisted.

It’s also been reported that an angle involving someone stealing Alexa Bliss‘ Lilly doll has also been floated. At this time, it’s unclear if the pitch has been approved.

Early plans have also pegged R-Truth to serve as a referee in one match tonight. It’s also been said that Reggie, Street Profits, and Omos will all be a part of the show as of now.

Already advertised for tonight’s episode of Raw is Bobby Lashley issuing an open challenge for his WWE United States Championship. Plus, Money in the Bank briefcase holder Theory will go one-on-one with Riddle.

Check back on the SEScoops homepage for live coverage of WWE Raw tonight.