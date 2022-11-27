“Terrified” – Becky Lynch Shares Reaction to Insane WarGames Spot

Becky Lynch emerged victorious in her first outing inside WarGames, but the match took its toll on The Man.

Last night’s Survivor Series WarGames event marked Lynch’s first match since Summerslam 2022, when she faced Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

Lynch was attacked by Damage CTRL on the Raw after Summerslam and made her TV return on this week’s SmackDown

Becky Lynch was the final woman to enter WarGames, as Team Damage CTRL had won the advantage that their entries would be first.

It was The Man who proved to be the difference maker, as she won the match for her team after a dropkick off the top of the cage onto Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, both of whom were perched on a table.

Speaking on the Survivor Series WarGames post-show press conference, Lynch shared her reaction to trying the move earlier in the day.

“Lads, I was terrified [laughs.] No, I wasn’t terrified in the moment. I was terrified getting up there in practice today, I climbed up [the cage] as I wanted to see the height of it. And my palms were sweaty, knees weak, arms spaghetti [laughs].

The former Raw Women’s Champion explained how things felt much different when she hit the move in front of a passionate Boston crowd at the TD Garden.

“When you have the feeling and energy of the crowd, I feel like anything is possible. It’s the people that let you feel like you’re a superhero and make you feel like a superhero, so then you become a superhero. And God bless Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, I’m sure they’re feeling a lot worse than I am!”

The last time fans had seen Becky Lynch before this week, she had been trying to wrestle the Raw Women’s Championship away from Bianca Belair.

Speaking on the press conference, Lynch said that she had been in Ireland for her brother’s 40th birthday, before getting a call from her rival turned friend.

“She’s become a good friend. We started off as bitter enemies. Obviously I came in and used nefarious means to beat her [at Summerslam 2021.] But I’ve gained so much respect for this woman.”

